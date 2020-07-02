  1. Home
Vikrant Massey calls Vidyut Jammwal & Kunal Kemmu's films being snubbed on OTT an 'unfortunate reality'

In a latest chat with a leading daily, Vikrant Massey agreed that there is a class system at play and is slowly creeping in to the web streaming platform.
Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu's films Khuda Haafiz and Lootcase will soon be premiering on Disney Plus Hotstar. However, earlier this week, their films or their cast members were not part of the live press conference and the spotlight was directed towards five of the seven films. "A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES," said Vidyut in his viral tweet. 

Since then, the actor has received quite a lot of support. From Kangana Ranaut to Genelia Deshmukh and Amit Sadh, actors have come forward and tweeted asking Vidyut not to lose heart. One of them was Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey who tweeted, "Fair & Lovely se FAIR toh hata diya... Par yeh system kab FAIR hoga???" Now, in a latest chat with Hindustan Times, Massey agreed that there is a class system at play and is slowly creeping in to the web streaming platform.   

Vikrant said, "If all this is true, that they were not even sent an invitation, speaks of this system that exists, and it won’t be a surprise for us to see the transition from films, to the same thing happening even in OTT platforms. Voh class system yahaan bhi aayega, it should not, will not be a surprise. We are living in a capitalist society. But at the same time, talent and merit will be recognised."

He, however, added that Bollywood stars taking over OTT is not too far and in the process actors who are known for their work on the web will get sidelined. "Aaj aapke jitne bhi OTT ke actors the, voh sab sideline ho jaayenge. Many film actors are doing work on OTT today. This is the unfortunate reality, class system does exist. And not just Bollywood, everywhere," Vikrant confessed. 

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below. 

