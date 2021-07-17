  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vikrant Massey elated to do 14 Phere: It was the most entertaining script I was presented with last year

Actor Vikrant Massey says his upcoming film "14 Phere" was the most entertaining script he was offered last year.
3939 reads Mumbai
Vikrant Massey elated to do 14 Phere: It was the most entertaining script I was presented with last year Vikrant Massey elated to do 14 Phere: It was the most entertaining script I was presented with last year
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I couldn't stop laughing when I read the script for the first time. It was actually called something else earlier but the structure and the story remains the same. After reading the script I realised it is very unique and it has all the ingredients in it, like drama, comedy, romance," he said.

"14 Phere" is directed by Devanshu Singh, who had co-directed last year's critically-acclaimed comedy drama "Chintu Ka Birthday" with Satyandhu Singh.

"In short, this was the most entertaining script I was presented with last year. I have been a fan of 'Chintu Ka Birthday', had heard a lot about Devanshu and Satyanshu, so I didn't want to lose this opportunity and I immediately said yes. To be honest, I am glad I did," Vikrant said.

The film, written by Manoj Kalwani revolves around Sanjay Singh (Vikrant), a 'Rajput' from Bihar and Aditi Karwasra (Kriti Kharbanda), a 'Jat' from Jaipur and their love story, adventures and misadventures.

"14 Phere" is and produced by ZEE Studios.

Also read| Vikrant Massey reveals why he switched from TV to Bollywood; Admits being ‘underutilised’ in TV

 

Credits :I.A.N.S, PIC CREDIT: VIKRANT MASSEY/ INSTAGRAM

You may like these
Vikrant Massey on fading star culture: New gen is not into idol worship like people 20 years ago used to do
Haseen Dillruba Twitter Review: Here's how the audience has reacted to Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey starrer
Vikrant Massey discusses Haseen Dillruba and OTT stardom: ‘I don’t understand the concept of demi-god worship’
Taapsee Pannu on shooting intimate scenes with Haseen Dillruba co actors: Vikrant & Harshvardhan were scared
Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu drops intriguing poster of the film ft her, Vikrant Massey & Harshvardhan Rane
EXCLUSIVE: Cargo's Vikrant Massey: The day I start restricting myself in a particular way, it'll be end of me