Vikrant Massey was ‘overwhelmed’ when he learnt about Sheetal Thakur’s pregnancy: 'I’m both nervous and excited'

Vikrant Massey has established himself as a talented actor by acing his roles in every film, TV show, and web series that he has starred in. He is known for his roles in films such as A Death In The Gunj, Chhapaak, and Haseen Dilruba, as well as web series such as Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, etc. On the personal front, Vikrant is expecting his first child with wife Sheetal Thakur, and both of them have been super excited about embracing parenthood. In a recent interview, Vikrant revealed his first reaction to finding out about Sheetal’s pregnancy.

Vikrant Massey on embracing fatherhood

In a conversation with News18, Vikrant Massey revealed that he is nervous yet excited about becoming a father. He said that he is feeling a mix of emotions, and falls short of words every time he is asked about it.

He also revealed that he was overwhelmed when he first found out about his wife’s pregnancy. “I just hope everything pans out nicely. I was overwhelmed when I came to know that Sheetal is pregnant,” he said. Sheetal and Vikrant will welcome their baby in 2024.

When Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announced they were expecting their first child

Media reports about Sheetal Thakur’s pregnancy circulated on the internet last month. A few days later, on September 24, Vikrant and Sheetal made an official announcement on Instagram, confirming that they were expecting their first child together. “We are expecting! Baby coming 2024,” read the text on their post.

“New beginnings,” they wrote while sharing an adorable picture from their wedding day. Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan, Kriti Kharbanda, and a number of celebrities congratulated the parents-to-be.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s relationship

Vikrant and Sheetal reportedly met on the sets of the web show Broken But Beautiful. Four years after they started dating, they got engaged in 2019. They tied the knot in an intimate, traditional wedding ceremony in February last year.

On the work front, Vikrant will next be seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film 12th Fail, which is set to release on October 27, 2023.

