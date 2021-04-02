Villains in KDramas that make us love them as much as we hate them ft. Sky Castle , Itaewon Class & more

KDramas make such incredible villains that we can't stop loving them! Read on to know which villain made it to our list.

With the release of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, ‘The Age of Heroes’ is upon us. And yet, heroes are incomplete without the villains they oppose. Perfectly balanced, as all things should be. While Korean dramas have focused on the aesthetics and protagonists for a long while, villains have been given their share of great character arcs too.

With villains ranging from cunning and malicious, to downright ruthless and evil, there’s a certain amount of diversity to keep even the most picky viewers glued to their seats. While characters working as tiny hindrances with minor arcs are present in almost every drama, major villains are something of a luxury. In this article, we have brought to you some of the best performances for the ‘Villain’ category.

Coach Kim Joo Young (Kim Seo Hyung) – Sky Castle

Now this deserves the first place on our list. With the stellar performance that makes us absolutely HATE her character, Seo Hyung as Coach Kim Ju Young, has set another benchmark in the industry. Constantly bringing down Kang Ye seo (Kim Hye Yoon), harassing her, mentally breaking her down and being as rough as gravel, the show would have been grossly incomplete without her. Even though many fans defend her, putting forth views that she is basically a mirror for society and a puppet to her ideology, everyone agrees that her execution was stellar.

Han Sang Hoon (Kim Eui Sung) – W

Eui Sung’s character display in ‘W’, has earned him a definite place on our list. His portrayal of the lead antagonist, particularly with the dual persona, was fascinating to say the list. The way the plot twisted and turned, with the reveal towards the end, it gave the character a firm foundation. With his effortless expressions, the way he spoke and gesticulated, it is perhaps one of the best acts in recent times. Considering this and his prior executions, we can only anticipate what layers Eui Sung will bring to his next character. A definite must watch.

Han Yuri (Kim Tae Hee) – Stairway To Heaven

After watching Tae Hee’s work in this show, at least one point is clear. The casting was perfect. Her role of an obsessive girl was immaculate. It was a definitely accurate read into how obsession can change entire lives. She played the character so well, like the lengths people can go to satisfy that obsessive urge was a brilliant portrayal. Overhauling her skills with each project, future ventures look much, much more appealing. Overall, a very impressive performance.

Cha Sun Ho (Um Ki Joon) – Innocent Defendant

Ki Joon’s work has been improving steadily over the years. With so many wonderful perforamnces over the years, it’s not a surprise that he blew the audience’s mind in ‘Defendant’. Playing twin brothers, with personalities on the opposite end of the spectrum, the execution is brilliant. With the effortless way of bringing out the characters inner voice, it was humbling to see such work. It helped the show become one of the best in recent times. Perhaps a sequel would not be amiss! Not to forget the impeccable acting as the most hate-some character on the planet, Joo Dan Tae in ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’

Lady Mishil (Go Hyun Jung) – Queen Seon Deok

With one of the best performances, in one of the best period dramas, Hyun Jung has carved a spot for herself, high up in the industry. The way she expressed her character, the selfish and shrewd nature that she portrayed, was so remarkable, that it elevated her standing amongst stalwarts of the drama scene. She did complete justice to the role that was based on a true story. Her graceful way was such an accomplishment, it’s a wonder she wasn’t declared royalty right on the spot. With the way her character arc progressed through the story, Hyun Jung pulled off pretty intense emotions from the audience. Forever earning a place among the best villains in drama, we are very eager to see her play an antagonist again in the future.

Jang Dae Hee (Yoo Jae Myung) – Itaewon Class

One of the best performances in 2020, Jae Myung knocked the ball out of the park in ‘Itaewon Class’. A ruthlessly ambitious man, the character was so hated that he has remained in the audience’s mind even after a year. Jae Myung expressed his character so beautifully, it literally felt like real life. The constant picking on Park Sae Ro Yi (Park Seo Joon), aggressively bringing up his son, being a post accomplice to murder and so much more, the story arc was brilliant. His status as the top business, to his fall at the hands of a simple guy, the portrayal of the character was mind blowing. Goes to show all the great things that veteran actors bring to the project. Fingers crossed for his future endeavours!

