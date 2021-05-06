Vincenzo actor Song Joong Ki to make an appearance in P NATION's soloist Heize's upcoming release

"Vincenzo" star Song Joong Ki has finished shooting for the music video of Heize's new song.

It hasn't been long since the end of Vincenzo and the current most popular actor, Song Joong Ki has found another project that he’s working on. On May 6, Heize's agency P NATION revealed that actor Song Joong Ki would be making an appearance in the music video of her comeback track. Also, the shoot for the same was completed on the previous day, May 5. Song Joong Ki played a mafia consigliere in the drama Vincenzo, which finished broadcast on Sunday, May 2, leaving viewers with a sense of loss. We were happy that everything settled down but we would surely miss the drama. Thankfully, we can binge watch it any time. The response to the drama was phenomenal; resulting in the actor leading Drama Actors' Brand Reputation Rankings for the month of May. The news of his appearance is receiving positive response from fans of the actor and the soloist.

PSY, founder of P NATION, thanked the actor and gave him a shout out for agreeing to appear in the MV. According to PSY's Instagram post, he wanted to help with her comeback and while listening to her title track again and again, he thought of Song Joong Ki. "While I knew him personally, we didn’t know each other well enough for me to ask him this favor. Nevertheless, he graciously agreed, saying he’s been a fan of Heize’s music. Thank you Vincenzo!!"

Soloist Heize joined P NATION in 2020 and her comeback would be her first release since joining the agency. Heize has given the industry multiple hits with We Don't Talk Together, Don't Know You, and You, Clouds, Rain. In an interview, Heize once mentioned that she bases her songs off of her life unless she's writing for someone else.

With the appearance of Song Joong Ki and Heize together on screen, with PSY hinting at a vintage type of chemistry, it sure would be interesting to see what the soloist brings to our tables.

