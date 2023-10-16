Vincenzo actor Song Joong Ki seen with wife Katy Louise Saunders at his sister's wedding ceremony

Song Joong Ki recently attended his sister's wedding ceremony along with wif Katy Louise Saunders. The couple marked their first appearance after welcoming their first child. Song Joong Ki rose to fame with K-dramas like SungKyunkwan Scandal and variety show Running Man. Since then, the actor has gone on to make a name for himself with recent shows like Reborn Rich, Vincenzo, and more.

Song Joong Ki at his sister's wedding with his wife Katy Louise Saunders

On October 14, some snapshots shared from a wedding anniversary showed actor Song Joong Ki with his wife Katy Louise Saunders arriving at his younger sister's wedding. This was the first public appearance made by the couple after welcoming their son. A video showing the two hand in hand was widely circulated on the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter). Both Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders looked beautiful and she earned compliments about her looks from the netizens. It was in 2010 when Song Joong Ki introduced his sister Song Seul Ki to the public. Song Joong ki looked handsome in a crisp black suit with a white shirt while Katy Louise Saunders was seen wearing a gingham patterned co-ord set with a long matching coat. She completed the look with a black handbag and stilettos.

Song Joong Ki's recent activities

Song Joong Ki was recently seen in a new noir movie called Hopeless which was released on October 11. It is a film depicting the story of a kid named Yeon Gyu who needs an escape from the terrible reality. He meets the middle supervisor of a company and together they end up in a dangerous adventure. Hopeless was invited to the 76th Cannes Film Festival where it was released. It also witnessed a premiere at the 28th Busan International Film Festival under Today in the Korean Cinema section. Prior to this, he was also seen in JTBC's Reborn Rich which gained massive popularity, and Vincenzo where he played an Italian consigliere of Korean descent.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki was paid with THIS after not charging any appearance fee for Hopeless