Vincenzo actor Song Joong Ki’s adorable fan service to a young fan garners attention from netizens

On the morning of November 29, Song Joong Ki was spotted at Incheon International Airport, en route to Hong Kong for an overseas commitment. His endearing interaction with a young fan at the airport has garnered attention, earning praise from netizens.

Song Joong Ki’s sweet gesture for the fan at the airport

Song Joong Ki showcased his handsome appearance early in the morning, capturing the interest of reporters with his gracious fan interactions. Notably, the star of Descendants of the Sun warmly greeted a young fan who recognized him, taking photos together. The actor obliged despite his busy schedule. This gesture for his fan has garnered him a lot of appreciation from netizens.

Song Joong Ki recently attended the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards and was honored with the Popular Star Awards alongside Jo In Sung, Park Bo Young, and Kim Seon Ho. He was also spotted happily hugging and having a chit-chat with his Vincenzo co-star Jeon Yeo Been. Their cute reunion is winning fans' hearts.

More about Song Joong Ki

Song Joong Ki, a South Korean actor under HighZium studio, initially pursued short-track speed skating before an injury led him to abandon the sport during high school. Excelling academically, he entered Sungkyunkwan University with a major in Business Administration and a minor in broadcasting. Song Joong Ki entered the entertainment industry after being scouted on the subway during his university years. Notably, he made his debut as a contestant on KBS's Quiz Korea. Named Gallup Korea's Actor of the Year in 2017, he was previously married to actress Song Hye Kyo from 2017 to 2019. In 2023, he announced his marriage to British actor Katy Louise Saunders, and their son was born in June 2023 in Rome.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 3 years of Start Up: A look-back at love triangle of Kim Seon Ho, Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk that divided everyone