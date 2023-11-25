Vincenzo duo Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been's heartwarming moment at 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards goes viral

Vincenzo power couple Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been were reunited at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards. Song Joong Ki was seen sharing a celebratory hug with Jeon Yeo Been, congratulating her for winning the Best Supporting Actress award at the ceremony.

Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been reunited

A video capturing the reunion of the Vincenzo duo, Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been, at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony, is making waves on the internet and winning hearts. In the clip, Song Joong Ki is visibly happy, jumping joyfully upon spotting his co-star Jeon Yeo Been. The two proceed to share a warm hug and engage in a heartfelt conversation.

Many believe that Song Joong Ki congratulates Jeon Yeo Been for her win at the award ceremony and is happy to see his co-star and friend again. The evident happiness and emotions reflected in their gestures made the moment incredibly endearing.

Interestingly, both stars from Vincenzo secured prestigious trophies at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards. Jeon Yeo Been received the esteemed Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Cobweb, a period film released in September. Simultaneously, Song Joong Ki was recognized with the Popular Star Awards, sharing the honor with Jo In Sung, Park Bo Young, and Kim Seon Ho.

More about Vincenzo K-drama

At the age of eight, Park Joo Hyung (Song Joong Ki) departed for Italy following his adoption. Now an adult known as Vincenzo Cassano, he serves as a consigliere for a Mafia family. Amidst conflicts among Mafia factions, he travels to South Korea. He becomes entangled with lawyer Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Been), a legal professional determined to secure victories by any means necessary. Returning to his homeland, he administers a dose of his unique justice, challenging a powerful conglomerate in an unparalleled way.

The series' debut episode garnered an impressive nationwide average viewership rating of 7.7%, marking it as the third-highest premiere rating for any weekend drama on the network and the fourth-highest overall. Notably, it followed behind the premieres of Mr. Sunshine, Encounter, and Mr. Queen.

As of now, the drama holds the prestigious position of being the tenth highest-rated drama in the history of Korean cable television. After concluding its run, it ascended to become the sixth highest-rated drama in the history of tvN. Additionally, the series achieved significant popularity on Netflix, securing the fourth spot on Forbes' list of the most-viewed Korean series on Netflix in 2021.

