Vincenzo ranks 1st on KDrama popularity ratings, Hwasa achieves Platinum certification & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHT

Rocket Punch releases group & solo concept clips for their upcoming album

Girl group Rocket Punch is steadily creating curiosity with their first single album titled Ring Ring. A more cartoon-ish and restro concept, the group today released individual concept clips, along with a group clip. It shows the members in the modern day and then transformed into a retro styled character with disco lights all around. The album is scheduled to release on May 17. Check out the teasers below.

ITZY’s Mafia In The Morning bags its first win

A wholehearted congratulations to ITZY for winning No. 1 on Mnet’s MCountdown for the song of the week! The song Mafia In The Morning is the title track from their latest album titled Guess Who. It achieved 6120 points against STAYC’s ASAP, which received 5683 points. Check out their win and encore stage here.

MONSTA X’s Flavors of Love top Japanese chart

MONSTA X’s third Japanese album charted No. 1 on the famous Oricon Daily Album Chart right after its release. Definitely shows us the impact of the popular group MONSTA X still has on many fans! Their album ‘Flavors of Love’ contains eleven tracks including Japanese versions of ‘Follow’, ‘Fantasia’ and ‘Love Killa’.

HWASA’s solo Maria gets Platinum certification

The song ‘Maria’ was released in June 2020 and has today, on May 6, 2021, surpassed 100 million streams. Hwasa’s song received many praises because of its bold expression and Hwasa’s iconic vocals. It has now achieved Platinum Certification Mark from Gaon Chart! Congratulations, Hwasa!

Vincenzo is the most popular drama, while Navillera ranks third in the popularity ratings in the 4th week of April

Good Data Corporation, a TV show analysis agency released a list of shows with the shows with the highest ratings. The survey is based on news articles, blogs, videos, and social media buzz for the duration of April 26 to May 2, 2021. The ranks are as follows:

tvN’s Vincenzo SBS’ Taxi Driver tvN’s Navillera tvN’s Mouse KBS’ Sell Your Haunted House

