Vincenzo’s Taecyeon in discussion to replace Jo Byung Kyu for male lead role in tvN’s fantasy historical drama

Due to the bullying scandals against Jo Byung Kyu, Taecyeon has been offered the male lead role. Read on to know more.

tvN’s upcoming drama has been gaining a lot of attention and the production is trying to finalise the main casting. The fantasy-historical and romantic drama is written by Lee Jae Hoon of Girl Cops fame. The lead role was first offered to The Uncanny Counter’s Jo Byung Kyu. The reason for the change in the offer is still unclear but it’s probably because of the school bullying allegations against Jo Byung Kyu.

2PM’s Taecyeon is the group’s main rapper, and is an all-rounder. He sings, writes, acts and is even an entrepreneur. He has shown his acting prowess before in various films and drama series where he has played lead roles. He's currently appearing as the evil Jang Joon Woo in Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo. In the upcoming drama, Inspector Couple Joy & Ryan (Title subject to change), he has been offered the role of a carefree talented inspector called Ryan and Jung So Min might be playing the lead opposite him, the role of Joy, who is pretty intelligent but has the stigma of being a “divorcee” attached to her. The story is centred around what happens when both the characters team up as a fake couple to investigate mysterious women with supernatural powers.

In recent news, Taecyong is featured in the cover of 1st Look Magazine for their April issue, and when asked about a comeback, shared that the group 2PM will be making a comeback this year. However, the actual month is uncertain. He also addressed the fact that as their last release was almost five years ago, the group is meticulously planning on what they want to give to their fans.

How eager are you for the group to drop their comeback and for watching Taecyeon as a Gumiho? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

