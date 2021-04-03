Vincenzo’s Taecyeon & Kim Hye Yoon to be the leads in tvN’s new historical drama, Tale of Secret Agent and Joy

The drama is scheduled to release in the second half of 2021. Know about the show’s synopsis and the actors here.

Since March, the Vincenzo actor Ok Taecyeon has been in talks of playing the lead of the upcoming historical, comedy show ‘Tale of Secret Agent and Joy’ (also called Tale of Secret Royal Inspector and Joy). The drama will be directed by Yoo Jong Sun of the ‘Designated Survivor 60 Days’ fame.

It is now confirmed that the talented actor and singer Taecyeon will be playing the lead role for the show. ‘Sky Castle’ famed Kim Hye Yoon will be playing the female lead opposite him. The story focuses on two royal inspectors, who are poles apart in their way of working, but have to join hands to find the truth. It revolves around the royal inspectors who have to go undercover and expose corruption.

Previously, ‘The Uncanny Counter’ lead Jo Byeong Gyu was offered the male lead role. However, due to the surfacing of his bullying allegations, the role was then offered to Vincenzo’s Taecyeon, who has shown commendable skills and talent when it comes to acting. The show ‘Tale of Secret Agent and Joy’ is a mix of multiple genres such as historical, comedy and mystery. There might just be a tad bit of romance, which we can’t be sure of for now. But we’re totally in to see this fresh pairing on screen and whether sparks fly between them or not!

The show is scheduled to release somewhere later in 2021.

