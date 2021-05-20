Vincenzo’s Taecyeon & SKY Castle’s Kim Hye Yoon confirmed to star in tvN’s upcoming sageuk cop comedy

Get ready to see 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon on screen again opposite Kim Hye Yoon! Read on to know more about the drama!

tvN’s upcoming drama ‘The Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi’ has finally found their lead couple! While Jo Byeong Gyu was the first selection for male lead, we reported in May that Taecyeon was in talks for the drama along with Jung So Min for the female lead. Today, on May 20, reports revealed that 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon have been finalised to play the leads!

‘The Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi’ is an upcoming historical drama packed with investigations and comedy. The leads will embark on a comical journey to expose a grand truth in the backdrop of the Joseon era. It’s about two unconventional people meeting each other and working together to expose corrupt politicians and leaders. Taecyeon will play the role of Ra Yi Yeon, who wants to open a dumpling shop but ends up being a secret royal inspector (the ones who are sent on secret missions to investigate local areas and expose corruption). He’s a lazy person who’s also intellectual, who ended up earning a spot in a special police department, a department that’s reserved only for elites.

Kim Hye Yoon will be playing the role of the unconventional woman according to the Joseon era, Kim Jo Yi. She’s a woman who dislikes the notion of a woman suffering in silence during marriage and is wholeheartedly in support of a divorce. This comes from her own experience where she married a gambling addict and ended up divorcing him, because of how hellish her life had become. Just when she thought she was starting her life afresh, she meets the demotivated secret inspector, Ra Yi Yeon.

The drama is gaining attention because of the fresh idea of having a divorcee female lead in the Joseon era, who even dismisses most of the orthodox taboos, while dismissing the ridiculous notion that a wife must serve her husband no matter what.

Representatives from the drama’s production team stated, “Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon will work together for the first time and begin a refreshing inspection and investigation of the nation. Their fresh and pleasant chemistry is what the producers are most looking forward to as well.”

The drama is expected to broadcast in the second half of 2021.

