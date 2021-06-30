Vincenzo star Jeon Yeo Been paired opposite Youth Of May's Lee Sang Yi in MSG Wannabe’s Upcoming music video

Jeon Yeo Been and Lee Sang Yi show off sweet chemistry in MSG Wannabe's upcoming music video. Read on to find out.

There are times when we watch a K-drama and we wonder, 'Wow, who would have thought they would look so good together?' Over the past couple of months, we have got some interesting pairings in K-dramas such as Kim Jung Hyun and Shin Hye Sun in Mr Queen, Jeon Yeo Been and Song Joong Ki in Vincenzo, Song Kang and Han So Hee in Nevertheless, it is great to watch these amazing actors create magic on screen!

Now, in a rather interesting development, we will witness Jeon Yeo Been and Lee Sang Yi in MSG Wannabe's upcoming music video. In the latest stills, Jeon Yeo Been and Lee Sang Yi seem to be sharing sweet chemistry in what looks like a birthday party setting with balloons, streamers, party decorations, food and guests everywhere. Jeon Yeo Been's bright smile matches her plush pink outfit and Lee Sang Yi looks handsome in a cream coloured sweater as he cheekily flirts with Jeon Yeo Been. Meanwhile, Park Jae Jung appears upset as he watches the situation unfold. Lee Dong Hwi is closely monitoring the scene while Yoo Jae Suk makes an appearance in a retro disguise.

For those unversed, MSG Wannabe is a project group inspired by the popular vocal trio SG Wannabe. It was created by popular MC Yoo Jae Suk on his variety show, How Do You Play. It was revealed through the preview for the upcoming episode of How Do You Play? that the MSG Wannabe members will be creating their own music video for the two songs at once with Lee Dong Hwi as the director, the other members as cast members, and Jeon Yeo Been as the female lead.

The story of MSG Wannabe’s music video filming with Jeon Yeo Been will be unveiled through How Do You Play? on the July 3 episode.

