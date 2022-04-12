‘Vincenzo’ star Jeon Yeo Been & Park Jung Min in talks to join Hyun Bin in new action film set in the 1990s

On April 12th, Park Jung Min's agency Sam Company and Jeon Yeo Been's agency MMM Entertainment announced, "We are positively reviewing the movie 'Harbin'." It is the next film directed by Woo Min Ho, who successfully captured the turbulent modern history of Korea on the screen through 'The Insiders', 'The Drug King' and 'The Managers of Namsan'. Set in Harbin (China) in the early 1900s, it is a masterpiece of spy action that tells the story of independence fighters who risked their lives to reclaim their homeland.

Hyun Bin previously confirmed the appearance of 'Harbin'. In the movie 'Harbin', he plans to perform complex emotional and action performances, such as the loneliness of those living in an era where their country has disappeared, and the anxiety and responsibility in the midst of the independence movement risking their lives. Among them, it is not known what kind of roles Park Jung Min and Jeon Yeo Been are being considered for.

Recently, Park Jung Min met global viewers with the Netflix original series 'Hellbound'. He also appeared in director Park Chan Wook's short film 'The Day of the Night' with Yoo Hae Jin and Kim Ok Bin. He is best known for starring in the films ‘Bleak Night’ (2011), ‘Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet’ (2015), ‘Keys to the Heart’ (2018), and ‘Deliver Us from Evil’ (2020). He is also the writer of the best-selling book ‘A Useful Person’.

Jeon Yeo Been rose to prominence for her performance in the independent film ‘After My Death’ (2018) which earned her the Actress of the Year Award at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival and the Independent Star Award at the 2017 Seoul Independent Film Festival. Jeon Yeo Been's career continues to rise after she starred in the television series ‘Vincenzo’ (2021) and the crime action film ‘Night in Paradise’ (2021).

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.