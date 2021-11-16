'Vincenzo' star Kwak Dong Yeon in talks to star in new webtoon based drama ‘Gauss Electronic Company’

'Vincenzo' star Kwak Dong Yeon is in talks to star in the new webtoon based drama 'Gauss Electronic Company’ which is expected to air sometime in 2022. 'Gauss Electric Company' depicts the joys and sorrows of office workers against the backdrop of a multinational company, Gauss Electronics.

Kwak Dong Yeon has been approached for the role of Lee Sang Sik who is an employee of the marketing department and is a simple, sincere person but lacks tact and understanding of situations. Lee Sang Sik is a character who is too ideal and suddenly became a headache for the department. As the story progresses, the character will reveal his hidden charms as the central protagonist of the story. 'The God of Music 2' producer Park Joon Soo will direct the series and Fan Entertainment, which created KBS 2TV's 'When the Camellia Blooms' and SBS' 'Racket Boys' will produce 'Gauss Electronic Company'.

In addition, the production is currently working on casting main and supporting actors, and it has been reported that the series will air on MBC. Kwak Dong Yeon is confirmed to star in tvN's 'Big Mouse' (also known as 'Big Mouth') alongside Lee Jong Suk and Girls' Generation's YoonA. He will also be starring in TVING's 'Strange,' both of which are currently being filmed and set to release in 2022. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

