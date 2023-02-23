Vincenzo star Kwak Dong Yeon to reunite with Kim Ji Won in Queen of Tears also starring Kim Soo Hyun?

As a result of South Korean media coverage, Kwak Dong Yeon was offered the role of 'Queen of Tears' and is reviewing it. Kwak Dong Yeon may play the role of Soo Cheol, the younger brother of actor Kim Ji Won (played by Hong Hae In), a third-generation conglomerate.

'Queen of Tears' is a new work by writer Park Ji Eun, who wrote 'Crash Landing on You', 'My Love from the Star', and 'The Legend of the Blue Sea'. A miraculous love story in which a married couple overcomes a dizzying crisis, starring actors Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, as well as Park Sung Hoon, Na Young Hee, Kim Jeong Nan, and Kim Joo Ryeong.

Kwak Dong Yeon, who has acting skills that can be trusted and seen, joined here, and it was more meaningful to reunite with writer Park Ji Eun 11 years after his debut film, KBS2 drama 'You Who Rolled in the Vine' (2012). She also raises expectations by working with director Kim Hee Won, whom she met with tvN's 'Vincenzo' (2021). Kwak Dong Yeon recently communicated with the audience through the music play 'Old Wicked Song'.

Kwak Dong Yeon, who led the play as Lee Sang Shik, a zero-notice employee in the third marketing department in Genie TV's original drama 'Gauss Electronics', added to the drama's real fun by flying around like she had wings. The skillful comic acting that came out of the accumulated inner work gave a laugh of a different class every time, and gave a high sense of immersion by delicately portraying the change in emotions that occurred when he started to like Narae Chan (played by Go Sung Hee).

Her last drama was My Liberation Notes which is an unbearably lovely retelling of three siblings, starring Lee Min Ki, Kim Ji Won, EL and Son Seok Gu. The JTBC drama ‘My Liberation Notes’, which ended in May 2022, won the Korean Broadcasting Writer Award for realistically portraying the story of three siblings living on the edge of Gyeonggi-do and the people around them dreaming of liberation to find their own happiness.

