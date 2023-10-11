Vincenzo star Lee Dal affirms marriage; unveils romantic PICs with non-celebrity fiancée

Lee Dal has been a part of many hit projects like Vincenzo, Police University, and Taxi Driver 2. On October 11 the actor and his agency announced his marriage to his bride-to-be whom he met on the sets. She was a production staff on a project that the actor was working on in 2021. Lee Dal posted pictures with his future wife on Instagram along with a heartfelt message. The happy couple is to be wed on October 14 in Gangnam.

Lee Dal writes a beautiful message announcing his marriage

Vincenzo’s actor Lee Dal confirmed his marriage with a former production staff on October 11. The actor personally revealed the news on his Instagram account by sharing dreamy pictures with his future wife and penning down a message for her. He wrote that he always wanted to find someone who saw things the way he does and believed in things that can’t always be seen. He had declared that if he ever found someone like that, he would keep them close. Finally, his dreams would be fulfilled on Saturday (that is October 14). He continues by stating that it is an honor to marry the person who always uses the language of love with him. Lee Dal added that as he’ll be starting a new family, he’ll try to be a better actor. Lastly, he thanked everyone for their support and love.

The Vincenzo actor’s agency Bistus Entertainment confirmed the news and revealed that the couple had met back in 2021 on the sets of Police University which the actor was working on. The bride-to-be is a non-celebrity and was a part of the production crew of the drama.

More about Lee Dal and his work

Lee Dal made his debut in the year 2010 with the movie First Step. In more than a decade-long career, the actor has proved his abilities in many popular dramas like Vincenzo, Fight for My Way, Miseng, and Police University. He has also been a part of hit movies Slow Video, Hide and Seek and Please Don’t Forget Me.

ALSO READ: Doona! Bae Suzy’s walls slowly come down as Yang Se Jong creeps into her heart in new stills

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki was paid with THIS after not charging any appearance fee for Hopeless