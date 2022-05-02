‘Vincenzo’ star Ok Taecyeon in talks to lead webtoon based zombie drama ‘Taereung Zombie Village’

The popular webtoon 'Taereung Zombie Village' is being made into a drama. 2PM’s member and actor Ok Taecyeon has been asked to take on the role of the male lead, Do Rak Gu. An official from Taecyeon's agency, FiftyoneK, said, "It is true that Ok Taecyeon received the offer and we are reviewing it."

'Taereung Zombie Village' is a national-level zombie blockbuster of youth who fight against the greatest disasters of all time. It depicts the struggles of those who go out to save their loved ones when a zombie virus spreads in Taereung Athletes' Village, which is training hard for the Olympics.

The original web novel was serialized in popularity on the portal site Naver from 2017 to 2018, and became a webtoon in the Naver series in October 2018. As the original work received great love from readers, attention is focused on how it will be adapted and completed in the drama.

Ok Taecyeon has been cast for the role of Do Rak Gu, the male lead in the drama 'Taereung Zombie Village'. In the original web novel, Do Rak Gu is a judo athlete from the Taereung Athlete's Village, a character who goes out to save people from a zombie-infested disaster.

Ok Taecyeon is the main rapper of the South Korean boy band 2PM. In 2010, Taecyeon debuted as an actor in the Korean drama ‘Cinderella's Sister’ and since then has starred in ‘Dream High’ (2011), ‘Who Are You?’ (2013), ‘Wonderful Days’ (2014), ‘Assembly’ (2015), ‘Let's Fight, Ghost’ (2016), ‘Save Me’ (2017), ‘The Game: Towards Zero’ (2020), ‘Secret Royal Inspector & Joy’ (2021) and ‘Vincenzo’ (2021), as well as the movies ‘Marriage Blue’ (2013) and ‘House of the Disappeared’ (2017).

