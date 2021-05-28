Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki reportedly in talks to star in upcoming JTBC revenge drama

Actor Song Joong Ki is reviewing appearance in the drama remake of "The Youngest Son of Sunyang".

In October 2020, JTBC reportedly confirmed that the broadcast network is set to release an adaption of San Kyung's popular web novel The Youngest Son of Sunyang; the most widely known name among various other english names of the novel. On Thursday, May 27, an official from his agency History D&C revealed that the currently hot actor Song Joong Ki has been offered the lead role in the drama remake and is reviewing his appearance in the same.

Previously, on May 18, an SNS account posted a list of prospective dramas of 2021. Topping the list of JTBC dramas was The Youngest Son of The Chaebol Family; a literal translation of the title. The account also mentioned a possible, most likely rumoured, cast for the dramas in the list. Written along with the drama was the name of the Vincenzo actor. Not long after, some netizens recalled a rumour about the drama being the next work of Vagabond actress Bae Suzy.

The web novel-based drama will be helmed by I am Not a Robot and W: Two Worlds director Jeong Dae Yun. He would be working together with screenwriter Kim Tae Hee known for dramas A Beautiful Mind, Sungkyunkwan Scandal and Designated Survivor: 60 Days among others. Interestingly, aside from the rumored cast, the drama is scheduled to air sometime in 2021 and will be JTBC's special as the network celebrates its 10th anniversary.

When it comes to web novels, transmigration, rebirth and reincarnation are three very popular genres that add to the excitement of a story and give it some dimension. The web novel The Youngest Son of Conglomerate, literal translation of title, is a modern Korean fantasy web novel and based on a corporate family. The protagonist Yun Hyun Woo worked for the chaebol family behind the Sunyang Group. After toiling like a slave for most of his life, he was made the scapegoat for his master's slush fund scam and died unjustly. His soul transmigrates, into the past, in the body of the youngest son of the founder of Sunyang Group, Jin Do Jun. With the confidence of the body's grandfather Jin Yang Cheol and using his own knowledge about the future to make investments, Yun Hyun Woo plans his revenge.

Beginning with its serialisation in February 2017, the story that expanded over 326 chapters was completed in January 2018. For the entire duration and beyond, the web novel was one of the most popular works on its hosting site Munpia. Though, unfortunately, many of the references are lost on non-Korean readers, as they don't know enough about the Samsung family, who are the real life 'basis' for the story. The series isn't a historical fiction or based on hard truths; it's only loosely based on the Samsung family. The author makes some clever social commentary mixed in with the reincarnation and race to be the next millionaire. Lots of tension, lots of realism and some great characters! The web novel is strongly recommended to anyone who might want to give it a read before the release of the drama.

Following the successful finale of the top-rating Korean drama Vincenzo, the 35-year-old actor is set to have a series of major projects this 2021 and early 2022. Song Joong Ki's sci-fi film Space Sweepers was confirmed to be in discussions for a new installment. Meanwhile, the last work of idol-turned-actress Bae Suzy was Netflix series Start-Up, along with actors Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho.

Are you excited for Song Joong Ki's prospective comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×