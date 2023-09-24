Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki to officiate wedding ceremony of King A Goal's Ahn Hye Kyung

Song Joong Ki has confirmed to officiate the wedding of South Korean TV personality Ahn Hye Kyung and Cinematographer Song Yo Hun. According to his agency, Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki will host the wedding ceremony today, September 24. Read on to learn more about the wedding.

Song Joong Ki to host Ahn Hye Kyung's wedding

On September 24, Reborn Rich star Song Joong Ki will be officiating the wedding of TV personality Ahn Hye Kyung taking place on the same day. HighZium Studio confirmed that the actor will be the host of the wedding ceremony. Ahn Hye Kyung's wedding was hosted for family and close acquaintances only as she tied the knot with her fiancée Song Yo Hun. Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki met cinematographer Song Yo Hun through the hit K-drama Vincenzo released in 2021.

Photo Courtesy: Clara Wedding Official

The ceremony will be held privately in the Gangnam district, Seoul. Ahn Hye Kyung debuted as the weather forecasting reporter for the channel MBC and she is currently appearing on the variety show called Kick A Goal. She announced her wedding with her fiancée after dating for a year on September 1 through a social media post. Popular singer Lee Hyori and comedian Kim Young Hee took to social media to congratulate the couple on this special day.

Song Joong Ki's upcoming film

Song Joong Ki is gearing up for his upcoming neo-noir drama film named Hopeless alongside actor Hong Sa Bin and singer-actress BIBI. The film is scheduled to premiere on October 11. Song Joong Ki will take on the role of Chi Geon, a middle boss of a criminal organization who struggled through his life as he has never experienced any happiness in life. Hong Sa Bin will play the character of Yeon Gyu, a high school student who wishes to protect his mother from his father. He plans on earning money to take his mother as far as possible. While working, he encounters Chi Geon who takes him under his wings as Chi Geon sees a part of him in Yeon Gyu. The story then explores the events they go through together.

