Vincenzo, Suits, While You Were Sleeping & more: Which is your favourite legal K-Drama?

Focusing on the justice system, the world of K-Dramas has brought us some truly memorable shows that shine a light on legal practice. From public defendants to prosecutors and judges up against evil, legal K-Dramas pull the viewer in hook, line and sinker, right from the get-go.

One thing is for sure, drama and action is par for the course. From the Korean remake of the popular legal series ‘Suits’, to law, romance, and fantasy coming under the same roof in ‘While You Were Sleeping’, these dramas make it easy to unite viewers with differing tastes.

Last year, Song Joong Ki starrer ‘Vincenzo’ was a massive success, as it introduced us to the world of crime and the mafia. This love for the legal genre of K-Dramas continued into 2022 as well, with ‘Doctor Lawyer’, ‘Juvenile Justice’ and more notable names coming forth.

Which is your personal favourite legal K-Drama? Participate in our poll and share your pick with us!

Take the poll, below: