Vincenzo: Vote for your favourite moments from the Song Joong Ki & Jeon Yeo Been starrer

July 7 marks a very special day in the world of Vincenzo Cassano and Hong Cha Young!

by Akanksha Kacker   |  Published on Jul 07, 2022 11:57 AM IST  |  2.9K
Poster for 'Vincenzo' : courtesy of tvN
‘Vincenzo’, starring Song Joong Ki in the titular role, is a tvN drama which aired from February 20 to May 2 in 2021. The series was not only immensely loved domestically but also received much attention and praise internationally, ranking fourth on Forbes’ list of the most-viewed Korean series on Netflix in 2021.

Joining Song Joong Ki in the drama were Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Taecyeon, Kim Yeo Jin, Kwak Dong Yeon, Jo Han Chul, and more. The dark comedy and crime drama followed the story of a consigliere (played by Song Joong Ki) for the Italian mafia, who sets out to recover 1.5 tons of gold buried under a building in Seoul.

Today, July 7, marks a very important date for fans of the drama. In the last episode, Vincenzo Cassano refers to a historical tale as he promises Hong Cha Young (played by Jeon Yeo Been) that he will come back to meet her, on July 7. On this unforgettable day, we’re revisiting some of the many iconic moments from ‘Vincenzo’.

Participate in our poll and share your favourite moment from ‘Vincenzo’ with us!

