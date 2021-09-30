Vir Das calls International Emmys nomination ironic; Says his show is an 'underdog from India'

It is safe to say Vir Das was briefly shocked when he first heard that his standup comedy special 'Vir Das: For India' was nominated in the comedy segment at the International Emmys this year. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Vir Das opened up on his initial reaction to the big news and why he thinks the nomination is ironic.

The comedian called the Emmys nod a "bid deal" as there are barely any awards he gets nominated for in India. He said, “For a show about India to be nominated abroad is kind of ironic. Just the nomination means your voice has been heard, your talent has been seen."

Elaborating on his initial reaction, Vir Das said, "I thought it was a joke, this can’t be real. Then my management confirmed the news. It took a while to sink in because an Indian comic has never been nominated before, and especially stand-up comedy has never been nominated, forget Indian or not. Usually, it’s the series which get nominated in that category. I’m up against Call My Agent, some of the best shows in the world."

Vir Das' special has been nominated alongside shows like Call My Agent, Britain’s Motherland: Christmas Special and Colombian series Promesas de Campana. Unlike last year, the International Emmys will be held in person this year and Vir Das is definitely planning on attending the big day. In fact, he is even looking at brand new Indian designers to dress him up for the Emmys.

When asked why he didn't opt for an established designer, the comedian said, "The whole show is about being independent, it’s a self produced show, no glam, no stage, just a random outfit. The show itself was an underdog from India. We didn’t do glam things, no Bollywood backers. Why suddenly abandon that when you’ve been given a huge opportunity to take people along, who’re an underdog like you?" The actor had tweeted calling out all young and fresh designers.

Well, here's wishing Vir Das good luck for the International Emmys!

