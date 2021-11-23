Vir Das flaunts International Emmy nominee medal: It was an honour to represent my country.

Vir Das may have not brought home the Emmy, but he did eat a 'fantastic salad'. The comedian, who raked up a storm on social media in India over the last few weeks, was present at the International Emmys in New York. For the unversed, he was nominated for in the Best Comedy category for his standup special Vir Das: For India.

However, the award went to the popular and hit French show Call My Agent!. Vir Das in fact celebrated the win as he loves the French show and was proud enough to represent India at the world stage. Taking to Twitter, Vir Das shared a photo of the Internal Emmy medal he received as a nominee and even praised the salad that he got to eat at the ceremony.

Sharing the two photos, he tweeted, "I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys."

Check out Vir Das' tweet below:

I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys pic.twitter.com/BUmOpjzUjr — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 23, 2021

In recent years, several Indian shows and artistes have garnered attention at the International Emmys. Last year Delhi Crime bagged the Best Drama award, putting India truly on the world map.

