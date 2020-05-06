Vir Das thanks Delhi High Court as it allows comedian's Netflix series Hasmukh to continue airing

For the unversed, a plea calling for deletion of some parts in Hasmukh as it showed the legal fraternity in a bad light was filed. Read Vir Das' statement below.

Dismissing a plea against Netflix series Hasmukh, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to grant interim stay on comedian Vir Das’s show and allowed it to continue streaming. For the unversed, advocate Ashutosh Dubey had filed a plea calling for deletion of some parts in the series as it showed the legal fraternity in a bad light. The actor and comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank the Delhi HC for its decision and shared a statement.

It reads, "Yesterday in the Delhi High Court, in the middle of the pandemic, there was a hearing. A hearing about my show where a fictitious comedian does jokes about a fictitious lawyer. Close to 10 legal notices, a suit for ‘defaming the reputation of lawyers’, political pages organising to down-vote it on IMDb. Fair game. As artists we were taught to accept feedback humbly, and I do so, knowing that my work always has, and will polarise people. But since these actions go a little beyond feedback, I hope I’ve earned the right to respectfully respond."

Vir Das further added, "I have spent a decade of my life trying to make this country laugh. I certainly haven’t always succeeded, but I have heard enough laughter and seen enough happy people to know, that comedy of all genre, does more good than harm. Offence is taken, not given. I humbly thank the High Court for their support."

The comedian ended his statement by quoting a part of the Delhi High Court's judgement.

Check it out below:

