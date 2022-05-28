Viral photo of BTS' V & BLACKPINK’s Jennie: Influencer clarifies that it's not him

On May 23, a netizen uploaded a photo of two people in a car, alleging that they were BTS’ V along with BLACKPINK’s Jennie in the passenger’s seat. Since then, rumours have been doing the rounds that the two stars are in a relationship and that they recently vacationed on South Korea’s Jeju Island. These rumours were only heightened by other recent rumours that alleged that BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon have broken up.

Fans of the two artists reacted to this by claiming that the image is edited, and that V’s photo is not recent, and is instead from BTS’ show last year, ‘BTS In The SOOP’, when he had gone for a drive with fellow member J-Hope. Meanwhile, other fans claimed that the male in the photo wasn’t BTS’ V at all, and was actually a social media influencer, ‘T’. Following this, Influencer ‘T’ took to his Instagram account to respond to these claims, and firmly denied them.

He clarified, “The guy in the picture going viral now on Twitter is not me. So you don’t need to message me any more.”

Influencer ‘T’ also posted a lengthier explanation on his Instagram story, stating, “Hello, As I’ve stated, the man in that picture isn’t me. I’ve never been to Jeju with the member who many people believe is the party to this issue. Furthermore I have never worked as a model for the brand Gentle Monster, and the scarf in the picture is only similar to one I own, not the same.”

He continued, “At first, I thought it would simply die down soon enough. However, so far I have been continuously receiving numerous messages including bad words related to the issue; I realized I was wrong about the issue dying down whenever people send me the URLs of the posts all across the media and other social media. So I decided that it’s best to just correct the facts. I’d like for everyone to take down all the rumor posts or any posts about me. I hope people will not spread false rumors any further. It’s really painful and stressful that these untrue rumors are continuing to spread. Thank you for reading such a long post.”

Meanwhile, although BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC did not respond to the rumours, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment responded by saying “We have nothing to say [regarding the rumours],” and added, “We will inform you if we have a different response to share.”

