Viral Squid Game star Lee Jung Joon to take over later actor Lee Ji Han’s role

Actor Lee Jung Joon has chosen his next role. Following a successful special appearance in 2021 fame Squid Game, the actor has taken on multiple supportive roles. According to reports on November 7, he has now been cast in the role of Jung Yi Deun, which was originally portrayed by late actor Lee Ji Han who lost his life in the tragic Itaewon crowd surge on October 29.

Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol

The upcoming drama starring Im Soo Hyang and Kim Jung Hyun in the lead roles of Kkokdu and Gye Jeol respectively follows the story of a grim reaper and a doctor. Kkokdu is the grim reaper who ascends to earth every 99 years to punish humans and meets a mysterious doctor named Gye Jeol at a hospital. Originally, actor Lee Ji Han who was also seen in season 2 of the idol reality show ‘Produce 101’, was meant to play Jung Yi Deun who is the ex-boyfriend of Gye Jeol. However, the drama halted its filming after the actor passed away due to the Itaewon tragedy meant for Halloween celebrations.