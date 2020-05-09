A Viral Wedding: Amol Parashar’s new webseries shot amid COVID 19 lockdown comes with a slice of life

A Viral Wedding, which features Amol Parashar in the lead, presents the consequences of an unprecedented lockdown in an amusing way.

It’s been over a month since we all are stuck in our house courtesy the ongoing lockdown and this situation doesn’t seem to get better anytime soon. The lockdown, which has been imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, has brought the life to a halt and the entertainment industry is worst affected as the shootings and movie releases have been suspended indefinitely. However, the lockdown doesn’t stop our artists to entertain the audience. In fact, producers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have come up with a new series titled A Viral Wedding starring Amol Parashar in the lead and the show is grabbing the eyeballs for its unique concept.

As the name suggests, this Shreya Dhanwanthary directorial deals with an interesting storyline - wedding, which has been a grand affair in India. However, it comes with a slice of life as it will be talking about getting married on the internet. Yes! You read it right. Given the prevailing lockdown, the series seems to be quite relatable as several couples have opted for a virtual wedding instead of postponing their big day. Besides, what else is grabbing the eyeballs is the fact that A Viral Wedding has been shot during the lockdown and completely at home.

Interestingly, Amol is quite excited to be a part of this unique series and asserted “It has been a fulfilling and innovative process to be able to act and create something with a great team even amidst lockdown. It is a unique show, just by the nature of its making... While creators like us are looking for interesting things to do in the lockdown, the audiences are looking for interesting things to consume. So, it's a win-win for all.”

Meanwhile, actor-director Shreya is also hopeful that the audience will like the unique concept of the series. “A Viral Wedding brings a unique experience to the audience in that the characters and the audience are living through the same exact reality. To add a wedding in this scenario is something that I hope audiences will like for its unique content.”

