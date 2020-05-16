Virat Kohli enjoys perks of being married to Paatal Lok producer Anushka Sharma; Reviews her debut web series

Virat Kohli took to social media to laud wife Anushka Sharma, producer of Paatal Lok. The Indian skipper reviewed wife Anushka’s debut web series and expressed how he binged it before everyone as a perk of being married to the producer. Check it out.

Actor Anushka Sharma’s debut web series Paatal Lok went live on Amazon Prime Video a day back and has received an overwhelming response. Now, even Anushka’s husband and Indian Cricket Team captain, Virat Kohli has expressed his appreciation for the web show and also shared his review of the same on social media. A day back, Anushka enjoyed a success party of Paatal Lok over video call with her entire team and shared a photo of the same on social media.

Now, Virat took to Instagram and Twitter and expressed how proud he was of his wife Anushka for her debut web show, Paatal Lok. Not just this, Virat also mentioned that one of the perks of being married to Anushka, producer of Paatal Lok is that he got to watch the series first, much before anyone else. The Indian skipper also lauded the performances by the actors of the show and shared how he loved the gritty and amazing web series.

Virat wrote, “Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing sucha gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother.” On Twitter, Virat wrote, “The perks of being married to the producer of this amazing show means I saw it weeks ago Winking face with tongue and I absolutely loved it! Well done Team Clean Slate Films.”

Check out Virat Kohli’s post for Anushka Sharma and Paatal Lok:

The perks of being married to the producer of this amazing show means I saw it weeks ago and I absolutely loved it! Well done Team Clean Slate Films @AnushkaSharma @OfficialCSFilms #PataalLok — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the show’s cast Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat and Gul Panag are getting appreciation for their performances on the show. The show has already managed to get good reviews from everyone and is trending. Produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok is live on Prime Video.

