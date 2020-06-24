Virat Kohli gives thumbs to Anushka Sharma & Karnesh Sharma’s production Bulbbul; Says ‘Bhai behen on fire’

Bulbbul, which is produced by Anushka Sharma, has hit the OTT platforms today and here’s what Virat Kohli has to say about it

Anushka Sharma might be missing from the silver screen but she is certainly not out of action. After all, the diva is focusing on her production house these days. While she had won a lot of appreciation for her last production Paatal Lok, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has now come up with another project Bulbbul and it is already creating ripples in the industry. Helmed by Anvita Dutt Guptan, Bulbbul happens to be a horror thriller and features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead.

The movie has hit the OTT platform today and has witnessed a decent opening so far with positive reviews from both audience and critics. And now Anushka’s husband Virat Kohli has also shared his review for Bulbbul which will leave you more intrigued about the movie. The renowned cricketer has given thumbs up to the movie and is all praises for producers Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma. “Loved this moving story told in a brilliant way. Bhai behen on fire @anushkasharma @kans26,” Virat wrote on Instagram along with a poster of Bulbbul.

Take a look at Virat Kohli’s review for Bulbbul:

To note, Bulbbul marks Anushka’s second attempt with the horror genre. Earlier, she had bankrolled 2018 release Pari wherein the Dil Dhadakne Do actress also played the titular role. However, the movie had failed to create a buzz at the box office. Interestingly, she has also collaborated with his Pari co-star Parambrata Chatterjee for the second time in Bulbbul.

