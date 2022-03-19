Virat Kohli says 'Earth has music' as he drops NEW photo; Shikhar Dhawan asks 'classical or sufi?'

Virat Kohli is one of the top five followed personalities on Instagram in India. The Indian skipper enjoys a massive fan following of 185 million followers. On Saturday, Virat dished out some weekend vibes as he shared a photo while lazing around on the grass. In the picture, Virat can be seen wearing a simple tee and sweatpants and soaking in the calmness of nature.

Sharing the post, Virat had a rather interesting caption for the photo. The cricketer wrote, "The Earth has music for those who listen." While Virat's fans flooded the post with comments and were delighted by the photo, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan had something to say. Reacting to Virat's caption, Dhawan hilariously asked, "Kaunsa bro Classical ya Sufi?" Fans also reacted Dhawan's comment as they gave their hilarious suggestions such as Bhojpuri, the viral Kacha Badam song or AP Dhillon's tracks.

Around three weeks ago, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were snapped in the city as they were shooting for a commercial together. While Anushka was snapped in casuals, Virat Kohli's look was interesting as he was snapped sporting a turban.

