Virgin River showrunner TEASES what's in store for Season 4 after a cliffhanger finale of the third part

Virgin River creator, Sue Tenney speaks about the fate of the show's key characters, Sue, Doc, and Muriel in Season 4.

Virgin River officially ended its third season and the finale twist has left fans wondering what lies ahead for their favourite characters. The emotional cliffhanger finale particularly and left viewers with questions about Hope's (Annette O'Toole) fate and in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the show's creator Sue Tenney addressed the same. Tenney spoke about what the next season could offer if the show is renewed and shared according to her where the story is further headed.

While talking to EW, Sue mentioned how Hope's character could be at the center of season 4 as she stated that it may focus on her recovery. Talking about the same, Tenney said, "We do move ahead. To us, it's the recovery and what she's [Hope] dealing with – a traumatic brain injury. In a hospital and going through recovery, that's not really where our show lives. But we're very committed to what the truth of something is, so we'll go to the edge of what's the best recovery for this."

Not only did Sue discuss Hope's fate in the next season but also revealed the status of Doc (Tim Matheson) and Muriel (Teryl Rothery). Revealing that Doc would still be very committed to Hope, the show's creator said, "Doc, like Jack, is dedicated and is not going to move off of that dedication. But the more fun relationship is the one between Muriel and Hope."

All in all, it looks like Season 4 could answer many questions that fans are left with after the third season's finale recently premiered on Netflix. A renewal announcement about Season 4 is still awaited.

