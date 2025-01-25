'Visual gangster' BLACKPINK's Jisoo bond with Dex's Fridge Interview's host over similar MBTI and number 4: Watch

BLACKPINK's Jisoo will be appearing on the latest episode of Single's Inferno-fame Dex's YouTube variety show. Ahead of the episode drop, a teaser video has been released, showcasing the two of them joking around and forming a new bond of friendship. Fans can expect a chaotic and fun interview, as revealed from the snippets of episode 13 of the popular show, Dex's Fridge Interview.

In the video, host Kim Jin Young (popularly known as Dex) and Jisoo can be seen bonding over their similar interests, same MBTI and same year of birth. Both the BLACKPINK member and Dex are 1995 liners. After learning about that Jisoo said that they could drop the honorifics as they were of the same age. Being the social butterfly that Dex is, he immediately calls her chingu (friend), making her laugh. Watch the preview of the episode here:

In the clips she can be seen being loud and smiley throughout, which indicates her being comfortable and enjoying the show. Dex called Jisoo "world class artist" and praised her visuals in an hilarious way. He referred to her beauty by an uncanny term, "visual gangster". Catching up upon the bizarre term, Jisoo jokingly asked "So I am a gangster now?" and he played along by saying "totally!"

The amusing content does not stop at that. In another part of the video, we get to know that Jisoo and Dex share the same MBTI, which explains how they clicked so well at their first on-camera interaction. They are both ISTPs, but behaved like an 'E' (extrovert) around each other. Jisoo was stunned at how similar they were. Both of them were fond of the number 4 and picked 4 on all the MCQ questions they didn't know the answers to during their academic phase. A surprised Jisoo said, "you are really just me". The episode will be released on January 30 at 7:00 p.m. KST.

