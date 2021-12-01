Vivek Oberoi on his character in Inside Edge 3: He is prepared for something big & won’t stop at anything

Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadha led Inside Edge season 3 will be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 3. Vivek plays a dark and edgy character called Vikrant Dhawan in the show. In a recent chat with Indian Express, Vivek spoke about the darkness that lies behind in the past of his character and how Vikrant Dhawan is prepared for something big in the latest season. Vivek feels that Vikrant’s twisted mind has a unique fan following and feels glad that he has progressed with the story.

Speaking about Vikrant, Vivek said, “It just feels like yesterday that we came together for this cracker of a series and it’s already the third season! As a character, I feel Vikrant Dhawan’s twisted mind has a unique fan following and I’m glad that he has progressed with the story, with new facets of his personality unraveling every season. This season, he is prepared for something big and won’t stop at anything till he crosses the line. You peer into his past, to see the scars that are not visible to the eye. That makes him the darkness that he is”.

At the trailer launch of the third season, Vivek spoke about the show and said, “The show has drama, thrill, sporting action, the emotional upheaval and disappointment that it can bring when you are watching the game. There are some fantastically written characters.” The third season of the show, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment, also stars Richa Chaddha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, and Amit Sial among others.

