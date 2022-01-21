VIVIZ announce THIS as their official fan club name

New girl-group VIVIZ has just revealed their official fan club name and logo! The official name for their fandom will be 'NAV' (pronounced 'Na-Vi', resembling the Korean word for butterfly, 'Na-bi'). The name combines the word 'Na', which represents 'me' in Korean, with the first character of VIVIZ, 'Vi'.

The name indicates that fans and VIVIZ will fly up into the sky like butterflies together. VIVIZ is an upcoming three-member girl group under Big Planet Made. They are scheduled to debut in February 2022. For those unversed, 'VIVIZ' is short for 'VIVId dayZ' and signifies that the group will become artists who confidently express their colours in the world.

Last year, on October 6, 2021, it was announced that former GFRIEND members Eunha, SinB, and Umji had signed under Big Planet Made to re-debut as a three-member group. Two days later, on October 8, their group name was announced through their visual film. On January 14, 2022, Big Planet Made announced that the group is set to debut in February 2022, although the official date has not been announced. Quiet a poetic name for a poetic sounding girl group!

