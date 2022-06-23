VIVIZ announces comeback with ‘Summer Vibe’ on THIS date

At midnight KST on June 23 (June 22, at 8:30 pm IST), girl group VIVIZ surprised fans by announcing their first-ever comeback. VIVIZ will be joining the July comeback line-up, by releasing their second mini album ‘Summer Vibe’ on July 6 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The comeback was announced alongside the first teaser for the same, which comprises three drinks in bright colours, yellow, pink, and blue, set on a pale pink table.

Check out the teaser image announcing VIVIZ’s return, below:

VIVIZ, short for ‘VIVId dayZ’, comprises three former GFRIEND members, Eunha, SinB, and Umji. After the disbandment of their former girl group, the three members signed under their present agency to re-debut under the name ‘VIVIZ’.

They debuted in February 2022, with their first mini album, ‘Beam Of Prism’, along with a music video for its title track ‘BOP BOP!’. The 80s-inspired instrumental, along with synth and bass sounds, made for a perfect funky, retro debut for the three talented stars.

Meanwhile, the music video also reflected three distinct colours, one for each member, which had also been seen as a recurring theme in the concept photos released prior to the girl group’s official debut. While purple was highlighted for Eunha, SinB was shown connected to the colour blue, and Umji with the colour red.

As the newly released teaser image for ‘Summer Vibe’ also shows three distinct colours, it will be interesting to note through the concept photos released in the future, whether each colour will be connected to a specific member again.

Stay tuned for more updates about VIVIZ’s upcoming release!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hyun Wook and more pose in the character posters for ‘Remarriage and Desires’