VIVIZ to become the first K-pop girl group to feature in the GRAMMYs’ Global Spin series

VIVIZ is all set to perform on the GRAMMYs’ digital series ‘Global Spin’! On April 22, it was officially announced that Eunha, SinB, and Umji will be performing their debut track ‘BOP BOP!’ for the performance series on April 26 at 10 am PT (10.30 pm IST).

With this, VIVIZ will become the fourth Korean artist to perform on the show following B.I, Seori, and ATEEZ, and the first Korean girl group overall. Previously, the members of VIVIZ had become the first ever girl group to be interviewed for the GRAMMY Mini Masterclass, when they had been a part of the girl group GFRIEND.

The GRAMMYs’ Global Spin series is an effort by the Recording Academy aimed to promote a variety of notable global music, showing acceptance towards the diversity of music in the world. VIVIZ will reportedly be wearing a hanbok designed by famous modern hanbok designer Hwang Yi Seul in front of Seoul’s Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

Reportedly, an official from the production team at ‘Global Spin’ praised VIVIZ’s performance saying, “so cool, it’s unbelievable.” The performance will be released on GRAMMYs’ official website and other social networking platforms.

Comprising former GFRIEND members Eunhua, SinB, and Umji, VIVIZ debuted on February 9, 2022, with their first extended play ‘Beam of Prism’. The group’s name is an abbreviation for "VIVId dayZ," with "VIVId" meaning clear and intense, and "dayZ" signifying ‘days’. Additionally, it is also an abbreviation of each of the members' names, Eunbi (Eunha's real name), SinB, and Umji, (pronounced as "bibiji" in Korean).

