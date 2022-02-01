VIVIZ drops stunning concept images and mood samplers ahead of debut with ‘Beam Of Prism’

Leading up to their official debut on February 9 with their first mini-album ‘Beam Of Prism’, girl group VIVIZ has released multiple teasers, successfully increasing already high anticipation. Following the disbandment of Source Music’s girl group GFRIEND in October 2021, three of the members, SinB, Eunha, and Umji, announced their upcoming debut as VIVIZ , and dropped the official teaser announcing their upcoming release.

On January 27, VIVIZ dropped the stunning first concept photos for ‘Beam Of Prism’, showcasing the three surrounded by flowers, with separate colours and themes for each member. The next day, VIVIZ followed up the first teasers with the gorgeous group version photos for the concept. Watch VIVIZ emulate ethereal garden fairies in the mood sampler video for this concept, below:

Following this, VIVIZ dropped another set of concept photos for ‘Beam of Prism’, this time taking on a more chic style in full black ensembles. The three colours highlighted in the previous concept photos are included in this version as accent colours, with red for Umji, purple for Eunha, and blue for SinB. Watch the mood sampler for this sleek second concept, below:

According to the schedule released earlier in January, we can expect a tracklist, three concept videos, an album preview, two still images, and two music video teasers, leading up to the release of the mini-album.

VIVIZ’s debut mini-album ‘Beam Of Prism’ is set to release on February 9 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Stay tuned for more updates about VIVIZ’s upcoming release!