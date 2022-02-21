VIVIZ, LOONA, Kep1er & more: Queendom 2 confirms its lineup for the season

On February 21, Mnet confirmed the acts that will be headlining the second season of its popular survival show, ‘Queendom’. According to the reveal, girl groups VIVIZ, LOONA, WJSN, Brave Girls and Kep1er along with former SISTAR member and soloist Hyolyn will be gracing the stage as participants for ‘Queendom 2’.

‘Queendom 2’ has been revealed to be the next big project from Mnet that has been known for its unique survival programs. The previous edition of ‘Queendom’ in 2019, that began a series of similar shows, saw girl groups AOA, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, and (G)I-DLE as well as former 2NE1 member and soloist Park Bom battled it out for the win. In the end it was the four-member powerhouse MAMAMOO that took the crown and saw a worldwide rise in the group’s fame.

Subsequently, boy idol versions of the show were launched with ‘Road to Kingdom’ in 2020 and ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’ in 2021 earning massive numbers as THE BOYZ and Stray Kids won respectively.

Recent debuts, VIVIZ and Kep1er alongside known faces of LOONA and WJSN members amidst the sky-rocketing popularity of Brave Girls and the ever-present legacy of Hyolyn. ‘Queendom 2’ is offering a promising turn of events as Girls’ Generation member Taeyon will grab the mic as the MC.

‘Queendom 2’ will premiere on March 31 at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST).

