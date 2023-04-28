VIVIZ’s SinB remembers ASTRO’s Moonbin in heartbreaking letter ‘thought we would grow old together’

VIVZ member SinB, whose real name is Hwang Eunbi, was friends with ASTRO member Moonbin ever since her childhood as the two grew up together, attending the same dance academy, starring in the same projects as they were young and even ended up working alongside each other in the K-pop industry. The group of ‘98 liners comprising Moonbin, SinB, fellow GFRIEND member Umji, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, former IMFACT member Ungjae, and Uni.T’s Suji, have been together for a long time.

SinB’s letter to Moonbin

On April 28, fans shared photos from Moonbin’s memorial site set up by Fantagio where they noticed a letter from SinB. Here’s what it said.

“Bin-ah, it's Eunbi.

How is it there? Is it filled with your favourite things? I really hope that it is. We've seen each for a while, right? Since we were kids. But after knowing each other for 18 years, I regret that I couldn't say anything pretty to you cause I was shy. I think I'll be regretting, feeling sad, remembering, feeling sorry and keep thinking about you for a while. I can see that you'll be sighing there saying “Why is she behaving like that”, but please understand!”

“There are a lot~ of things I want to say to you but I'll slowly save a bit and say it. Bin-ah, I'll take care of Sua, Auntie and Uncle just like you always asked me to. So don't worry about anything now and live only for your happiness.

Bin-ah, since have been friends since we were little kids, 10s and 20s, I’ve been very happy and reliant. Bin-ah, I thought we would grow old together until we became grandmother and grandfather but now I'm the only one getting old. Smile and tease me as much as you want from there and watch me grow older. Let's bicker when we meet later. You've been a strength to me just by being yourself and you've been a very reliable and precious friend to me. I'm sorry that I'm saying this kind of stuff just now... Whenever someone will ask me who my best friend is, I'll answer that it's you without hesitation!

You're so cool and I'm proud of you Bin-ah. You're so precious! I'll come to visit you often, rest comfortably. I'm so sorry. Know that I love you so much! Thank you and I love you, punk.”

About Moonbin’s passing

ASTRO member Moonbin passed away on April 19 and it was confirmed via an official statement by Fantagio in the early hours of April 20.

