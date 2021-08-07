Vivo Twitter Review: Fans praise Lin Manuel & HAIL the film as ‘vibrant, emotional & toe tappingly delightful’

After months of anticipation, Netflix has finally released its latest film Vivo! The animated movie follows a cheerful little kinkajou with a singing talent like no other. Vivo and his owner Andres travel around the world delivering awesome performances for audiences young and old, but this little critter is saving his best act for one special person. On a journey to finding Andres’ long-lost friend, Vivo will meet some new friends along the way and will learn some valuable life lessons that he’ll never forget.

Before you dive deep into the almost 2 hours long film, we’re looking at the best Twitter review to help you decide whether the animated feature is worth your time or not. Scroll down for some candid of the film.

One social media user wrote: “#VivoMovie so great I loved that cute little kinkajou and gabi and vivo basically Batman and robin we will miss you andres and the ending 10000% better then rotts.” While another added: “I didn't though that the movie of a little kinkajou would break me so much ... Just 20 minutes of the movie and I was already crying :'D (Watch Vivo please, it's an adorable movie and Lin Manuel's music in just in point as always)”

One Twitter user praised Lin Manuel and said: “#VivoMovie is an electric-colored rollercoaster, the music and lyrics and performances are literally genius. I'm going to watch and sing it so many times. And learn to Mambo. I cried at the end as usual, @Lin_Manuel. It's vibrant human art, once again.”

Another wrote: “#VivoMovie is toe-tappingly delightful. Visually delectable and musically vibrant, this is Sony Pictures continuing to find their groove — and it more than satisfies.”

