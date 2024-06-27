VIXX member Leo to make film debut in new romance thriller Veranda starring Jeon So Min, Ha Soo Ho, and more

VIXX member Leo is gearing up for his big-screen debut. According to reports, he has bagged a role in Veranda, an upcoming romantic thriller starring Jeon So Min, Ha Soo Ho, and more talents.

VIXX's Leo bags pivotal role in his debut film Veranda starring Jeon So Min

On June 27, News1 reported that Leo, a singer, and actor is making his much-awaited film debut. His agency Big Boss Entertainment confirmed that he has bagged a pivotal role in the upcoming romantic thriller Veranda. He will take on the role of a mysterious character who spies on his neighbor Ha Yeon’s house to learn her secret.

Know more about the upcoming romantic thriller Veranda

Veranda is the feature debut of art director Jo Sung Won. The narrative will depict the story of people’s secrets and truth, residing in a communal house. The production plans to revive the essence of a well-crafted romantic thriller that highlights more sophisticated and profound miss-en-scene.

2037 (2022) actress Jeon So Min will headline the film as Jeong Ha Yeon. She is stalked by Leo starrer mysterious character, who threatens her claiming to know the secret of her husband’s death.

Ha Soo Ho, known for Bloodhounds, Han River Police and more popular works will take on the role of Woo Jae, Ha Yeon’s husband.

Korean-Khitan War actor Ji Seung Hyun embodies the character of Hyun Woo, who has lost both his wife and child. As the story proceeds, Ha Yeon’s son Aram takes a special interest in him, promising viewers new hope and dreams that arise from the connection between Hyun Woo and Ha Yeon.

Advertisement

In addition, Youth of May actor Jung Hee Tae will play Nam Kyung Jang, who investigates the surroundings of Woo Jae’s death.

With this stellar cast ensemble, Veranda has already commenced filming and production with the goal of theatrical release in 2025.

Who is Leo?

Jung Taek Woon, known by his stage name Leo is a promising actor who has already starred in many music theaters and TV dramas. The main vocalist of VIXX has appeared in The Heirs (2013), Glorious Day (2014), and Happy Ending Romance (2022).

Some of his best musical works include Full House, Mata Hari, Elisabeth, Monte Cristo, and Frankenstein, among others. Now anticipation runs high for his first sliver-screen debut in Veranda.

ALSO READ: Sweet Home’s Go Min Si and Love Reset’s Kang Ha Neul to lead new rom-com Your Taste; drama to premiere in 2025