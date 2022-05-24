VIXX’s 10th Debut Anniversary: 7 tracks that displayed the group’s growth from strong rookies to fine artists

VIXX is a South Korean boy band formed by Jellyfish Entertainment through the 2012 reality show ‘MyDOL’. Originally a sextet, the group is presently composed of five members: N, Leo, Ken, Ravi and Hyuk—former vocalist Hongbin left the group and the agency in August 2020. VIXX debuted with their first single, ‘Super Hero’. In true 2012 fashion, it was an EDM track with the handsome members displaying their smirks and amazing dancing style.

On November 10, VIXX's second studio album ‘Chained Up’ was released along with the music video for ‘Chained Up’. This track began the time of VIXX’s sound. An iconic song for sure, ‘Chained Up’ has catchy pop hooks in the chorus, but surrounded by the typical singing are various soft raps, which are unique and give the song a cool, creepy vibe.

‘Voodoo’ is the first studio album by VIXX with ‘Voodoo Doll’ as the title track. Filmed in the style of a horror movie, it opens with graphic images. The mutilated members are imprisoned in individual chambers. Their female captor gleefully controls and tortures them through the voodoo doll. The members escape, but Hongbin is recaptured. In the end, he completely transforms into a voodoo doll.

While the MV was censored and many couldn’t stomach the concept, they created and owned the horror element of K-Pop, giving way to many future groups to create a new sound.

On March 29, 2016, Jellyfish Entertainment released the ‘Conception Art Film’, which was said to signal the start of their year-long project ‘VIXX 2016 Conception’ through which the group would show their wide musical and conceptual spectrum and would be themed around the gods that appear in Greek mythology. On April 14, 2016, the group revealed the ‘Zelos Concept Film’, along with the release of the track list and highlight medley.

On April 19, 2016, the group released their fifth single album, Zelos, along with the title track ‘Dynamite’. The music video for ‘Dynamite’ was released on the following day. In April and May VIXX won 1st place five times on the music shows and achieved their second Triple Crown on ‘The Show’. The song and album was inspired by Zelos, the Greek God of Jealousy and Rivalry.

On August 12, 2016, VIXX released their sixth single album and the second part of their VIXX 2016 'Conception' trilogy, Hades, along with the title track ‘Fantasy’. The music video for ‘Fantasy’ was released two days later on August 14, 2016. ‘Fantasy’ has a darker theme that emphasises the concept of Hades, Greek god of the Underworld, unlike the first ‘2016 Conception’ release that was conceptualised around Zelos.

On October 31, 2016, VIXX released their third mini album and final part of their ‘VIXX 2016 Conception’ trilogy, ‘Kratos’ along with the title track ‘The Closer’. ‘Kratos’ is conceptualised around the God Kratos; the personification of strength, might, sovereign rule, and authority in all its forms.

While the members have gone to do their own things in life, they still come together to celebrate the deserved success of VIXX and we do too! Let’s hope to see them on-stage soon! \

