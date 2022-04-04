VIXX’s Leo to make his acting debut with the upcoming BL drama ‘Happy Ending Outside the Fence’

VIXX’s Leo was selected for the role of Kim Jung Hyun in the web drama 'Happy Ending Outside the Fence'. In particular, it is expected that it will be able to get a hot reaction from fans by drawing a thrilling romance, and it is attracting attention in that Leo officially takes on acting for the first time after debut.

In addition to being a singer, Leo built up his acting career by performing on the stage of many major musicals such as 'Full House', 'Monte Cristo', 'Mata Hari', 'The Last Kiss', 'Elizabeth', 'Marie Antoinette', and 'Frankenstein'. As much as he has come, it is expected that he will show more than expected ability in this first acting challenge.

Jung Taek Woon, better known by his stage name Leo, is a South Korean singer, songwriter and musical theatre actor, signed under Jellyfish Entertainment. Leo debuted as a member of the South Korean boy group VIXX in May 2012, and began his acting career in 2014 in the musical ‘Full House’ as Lee Young Jae. In 2015 he began his songwriting career, and with VIXX member Ravi formed the group's first official sub-unit VIXX LR.

On July 21, 2018, it was announced that Leo will be releasing his first solo EP titled ‘Canvas’ on July 31, 2018. Leo's second EP ‘Muse’ was released on June 17. Leo enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 2, 2019, serving as a public service worker due to severe panic disorder and depression. He was discharged on September 9, 2021.

Previously, VIXX’s Hyuk starred in the sequel of the popular drama ‘Colour Rush’ as the charismatic classmate Se Hyun who helped Choi Yeon Woo (Yoo Jun) find his probe. A close friendship develops between the two students. But Se Hyun hide many secrets.

