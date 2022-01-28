VIXX’s Ravi drops passionate pre-release music video for ‘VIRUS (Feat. JUSTHIS)’ ahead of his upcoming album

Ravi
Ravi's concept photo : courtesy of GROOVL1N
VIXX’s Ravi has dropped a pre-release music video for the track ‘VIRUS (Feat. JUSTHIS)’, off of his upcoming album, ‘LOVE&FIGHT’. According to the track list released previously, the song is the second track out of the total of eleven songs on the LP. ‘LOVE&FIGHT' is Ravi’s second full length album, and is set to release on February 8 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

The music video for ‘VIRUS (Feat. JUSTHIS)’ shows the two artists performing while standing on a frozen-over lake. The bleak scenery is interspersed with shots of Ravi’s past relationship with a significant other. The lyrics discuss wanting to be honest with each other in a relationship, and coming out stronger after facing issues together. Watch the music video for Ravi’s ‘VIRUS (Feat. JUSTHIS)’, below:

Meanwhile, Ravi has also unveiled three sets of concept photos for the upcoming album. While the first concept follows the dark, rose-filled theme from the ‘coming soon’ teaser shared previously, the second set of concept photos show Ravi posing on an old-fashioned sofa. The roses make a reappearance in the third set of concept photos, which take on a black-and-white approach, showing Ravi with chess pieces featured behind him. Check out the concept photos, below:

According to the promotion schedule previously revealed, we can expect a highlight medley, main artwork, and a music video teaser to drop before the album releases on February 8. Additionally, the schedule also includes a concert from February 25 to 27, titled ‘REVOIR’. Stay tuned for more updates about Ravi’s ‘LOVE&FIGHT’!
