Vixx’s Ravi issues apology as his latest song Red Velvet comes under fire for obscene lyrics hinted at members

Ravi’s latest album contains a song titled ‘Red Velvet’ and is being called out because of its overtly sexual lyrics. Read on to know more.

Yesterday on June 3, Vixx’s Ravi released his 4th EP titled ‘ROSES’, which he defined as an album of self-reflection and introspection. Fans did wait for his album, especially after the music video teaser of the groovy and dreamlike title track ‘Cardigan’. While the tracklist showed one of the seven songs titled ‘Red Velvet’, no one knew what kind of song it would be.

Just two hours after ROSES released, all hell broke loose as K-netizens found that the lyrics of ‘Red Velvet’ are overtly sexual. While that isn’t a major problem, the issue arises that the song hints at the girl group Red Velvet, especially two of its members Joy and Yeri. It even uses the names of the girl groups’ songs such as DUMB DUMB DUMB and Russian Roulette. The verses that are obscene for many fans are “I take a bite out of red velvet / I can’t hold it back, stop testing me”, “Cause I know you love me / Take a bigger bite”. As Ravi and Jamie are the sole lyricists credited for the song, fans are appalled that the song was even recorded. There are even words “sooyoung-hanuen” meaning swimming and “yeri-hagien” meaning sharp, being used, which directly hint at the two members’ names (Joy’s Korean name is Soo Young).

In an interview, Ravi stated that the lyrics are for the cake red velvet, which he wanted to use as a representation of sweetness. He also added that the ‘dumb dumb’ part as he wanted to make the song seem fun and light-hearted because the word ‘red velvet’ already refers to the girl group. The references were put in just for one and did not mean anything inappropriate. However, fans kept their stand stating that it was wrong of him to do and that it was definitely inappropriate.

Today, Ravi posted an apology stating that he has delivered personal apologies to Red Velvet and stated that he is “deeply reflecting on [his] carelessness”. He also stated, “I am ashamed that while working on the lyrics, I failed to realize how much the content would cause discomfort for so many people.” He has also added that he is going to take action and delete the track from all the platforms.

Credits :GROOVL1N

