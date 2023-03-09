VIXX’s N AKA Cha Hakyeon joins Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop in the upcoming slice of life drama?

According to a South Korean media outlet on March 9th, Cha Hakyeon will appear in a new drama produced by Kakao Entertainment, 'Diva on an Deserted Island' which is a human emotional drama about a girl Mokha, who was stranded on an uninhabited island while dreaming of becoming a diva and went to Seoul to take an audition.

Actor Park Eun Bin is receiving a lot of attention as this is his first choice after 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo’. In addition, Kim Hyo Jin will play the role of Yoon Ran Joo, a top star of memories who works with Park Eun Bin, and Chae Jong Hyeop will appear as the male lead. Producer Oh Choong Hwan, who has produced unique and sensuous productions such as 'Big Mouth' and 'Hotel Del Luna', took the megaphone and produced emotional performances such as 'I Hear Your Voice', 'While You Were Sleeping', 'Pinocchio', and 'Startup'. Writer Park Hye Ryun, who has drawn a heart-warming story, was in charge of the script. In particular, the two attract attention by working together again after hits such as 'While You Were Sleeping' and 'Startup'.

This will be Park Eun Bin’s comeback drama since her successful stint in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Many fans are now looking forward to the new chemistry between her, Cha Hakyeon, Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim Hyo Jin!

From 'Mine' in 2021 to 'Bad and Crazy' last year, and the drama special 2022 'Stain', Cha Hak Yeon is building a solid filmography as an actor step by step. MBC drama 'Joseon Lawyer' to be broadcast on the 31st. In Joseon Lawyer, he takes on the role of Yoo Ji Sun, an important figure during the Joseon era. Attention is focusing on what kind of different appearance Cha Hakyeon, who continues her 'hard work', will show in 'Diva on a Deserted Island'. Meanwhile, the 'Diva of the Deserted Island' team finished their first script reading with the main cast members somewhere in Seoul on the afternoon of March 8th, and will begin their first filming soon.

ALSO READ: Alchemy of Souls’ Shin Seung Ho, Bad and Crazy’s Han Ji Eun, Jeon Somin and more star in new thriller film

Advertisement