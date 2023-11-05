VIXX's N issues apology to fans for missing group's upcoming release CONTINUUM

VIXX's member and leader, N ( also known as Cha Hak Yeon), has penned a heartfelt letter apologizing for his absence from the group's upcoming comeback with their fifth mini album, CONTINUUM, set to release on November 21.

On November 5, Jellyfish Entertainment made an official announcement about VIXX's highly anticipated group comeback. However, fans were taken by surprise as it was revealed that only three members of the group would be participating in the comeback, and their leader N would not be part of it.

VIXX’s N shares handwritten letter to fans

On November 21, VIXX will make their long-awaited group comeback with only three members: Leo, Ken, and Hyuk, while N will not participate. On the same day of the announcement (November 5), N posted an apology for not being able to join the group's comeback.

In his heartfelt handwritten letter, N expressed his difficulty in finding the right words to convey his feelings. He apologized for not being able to participate in the promotions for the upcoming album, which means he won't be able to meet their fans, Starlights, on stage during VIXX's performances. N acknowledged that he is not unaware of the feelings and burdens of Starlights, thanks to the letters and messages they send him.

Seeing the fans endure a long wait, he grew concerned about whether he was becoming a burden to both their fans and the other VIXX members who are working hard to keep the group going. Despite long talks and discussions with other VIXX’s members, he ultimately couldn't be part of the upcoming comeback as VIXX's leader N. He expressed his sincere apologies for disappointing the fans who were eagerly anticipating the group's return.

N expressed deep gratitude and a sincere apology to his fans, Starlights, who have endured difficulties during his absence. He also thanked his fellow members, Leo (Taekwoon), Ken (Jaehwan), and Hyuk, who continue to consider him as VIXX's eldest member and share in his worries. N emphasized his heartfelt support for the group and expressed his hope that VIXX and Starlights will create new, beautiful memories together during the album's activities, even though he himself can't participate.

He recognized that his twenties were shaped by his activities as a member of VIXX, and even now, in his thirties, he remains rooted in the group. N promised to make every effort to repay the fans by sharing good things and experiences with them. He completed his letter with gratitude towards his fans and thanks to everyone who has supported him.

N is currently a part of ongoing K-drama Castaway Diva.

More about VIXX’s comeback

VIXX has set the release date for their fifth mini album CONTINUUM on November 21 at 6 PM KST. This comeback is highly anticipated as it marks VIXX's first official return in over four years. While Leo, Ken, and Hyuk released a digital single titled Gonna Be Alright earlier this year to celebrate the group's 10th anniversary, CONTINUUM represents a significant milestone for the group as a whole. Fans are eagerly awaiting their return.

