VIXX's Ravi announces comeback with ‘LOVE&FIGHT’ on THIS date

VIXX's Ravi is making a comeback! On January 19 at midnight KST (8:30 pm IST), Ravi officially announced the news. The artist will be making his comeback with his second studio album, ‘LOVE&FIGHT’. Ravi shared the news by releasing a special ‘coming soon’ teaser image. The poster shows Ravi laying on a bed of roses, with the studio album’s title and release date printed in red.

Ravi’s second studio album ‘LOVE&FIGHT’ will be released on February 8, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Check out the official announcement, below:

Ravi debuted as a part of Jellyfish Entertainment’s boy group VIXX in May 2012 and is also a part of the group’s sub-unit, VIXX LR. In May 2019, Ravi chose not to renew his contract with Jellyfish Entertainment, instead opting to establish his own hip-hop label, ‘GROOVL1N’, in June 2019. In July 2021, Ravi established a second label, ‘THE L1VE’, aiming to support music artists across different genres. Soloist Ailee became the first artist to sign on to the new label and was joined by MAMAMOO’s Wheein in August 2021.

Ravi’s first mixtape ‘R.EBIRTH’ (released in March 2016), was composed, written, and produced by himself. He went on to make his official debut as a solo artist in January 2017, with his mini-album ‘R.EAL1ZE’. Ravi’s most recent release was his fourth mini-album, ‘Roses’, in June 2021. His upcoming release is his second full-length album, slated to release on February 8, 2022.

Stay tuned for more updates about the talented rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer’s upcoming release, ‘LOVE&FIGHT’.