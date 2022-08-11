VIXX's RAVI announces new solo single ‘BYE’; Mysteriously teases featuring artist

RAVI is coming back with new music! On August 10, RAVI took to social media to release a poster, announcing an upcoming single. Titled ‘BYE’, the new single is set to be released on August 15 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The teaser poster shows a soft pink background, with vividly coloured flowers and leaves. Further, it also teases a featuring artist, by mysteriously referring to the artist with the use of shapes resembling a butterfly shape and a cat.

Check out the mysterious poster for RAVI’s ‘BYE (feat. ??)’, below:

RAVI is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. The talented artist is also the founder of the record labels GROOVL1N and THE L1VE. RAVI first made his debut in 2012 as part of the boy group VIXX. In 2015, RAVI debuted as part of the boy group’s first official sub-unit VIXX-LR, alongside his fellow VIXX member, Leo.

In 2016, he went on to release his first mixtape, ‘R.ebirth’. The following year, RAVI officially made his debut as a solo artist with his mini album ‘R.eal1ze’, for which he took on the producing, composition, arrangement, and lyrics.

RAVI announced his own hip-hop label GROOVL1N in 2019, and his second label THE L1VE, in 2021, which aims to support music artists spanning different genres. In 2022, the artist released his second studio album ‘LOVE&FIGHT’ in February and a single ‘Who We Are’, in May. His upcoming single ‘BYE’, is set to be his first release since.

‘BYE’ is scheduled for release on August 15, at 2:30 pm IST. Stay tuned for more updates.

